SARGODHA - A man was killed over a land dispute in the area of Joharabad police station here on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said that Amanullah resident of Nari village had a land dispute with Allah Ditta and Muhammad Waris.
On the day of the incident, after an exchange of harsh words, accused Allah Ditta and Waris shot Amanullah dead.
Both the accused escaped after committing the crime.
The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing the postmortem.
A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.
10 HELD WITH CONTRABAND
Sargodha police arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession, said by a police spokesperson here on Tuesday.
According to the details, during ongoing drive against drug peddlers and weapons holders in the district, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and caught 10 outlaws besides recovering 860 gram hashish, 72 litres of liquor and 4 pistols 30-bore.
They were identified as— Imtiaz, Haq Nawaz, Asad, Altaf, Imran, Nadeem, Muzammal, Arif, Umair and Shoukat.
Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.