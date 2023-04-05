Share:

SARGODHA - A man was killed over a land dispute in the area of Joharabad police station here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that Amanullah resident of Nari village had a land dispute with Allah Ditta and Muhammad Waris.

On the day of the incident, af­ter an exchange of harsh words, accused Allah Ditta and Waris shot Amanullah dead.

Both the accused escaped af­ter committing the crime.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after complet­ing the postmortem.

A case was registered against the accused while further inves­tigation was underway.

10 HELD WITH CONTRABAND

Sargodha police arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession, said by a police spokesperson here on Tuesday.

According to the details, dur­ing ongoing drive against drug peddlers and weapons holders in the district, teams of vari­ous police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and caught 10 outlaws besides recovering 860 gram hashish, 72 litres of liquor and 4 pistols 30-bore.

They were identified as— Imtiaz, Haq Nawaz, Asad, Altaf, Imran, Nadeem, Muzammal, Arif, Umair and Shoukat.

Separate cases were reg­istered against the accused while further investigation was underway.