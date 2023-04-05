Share:

LAHORE - In a strong-worded crit­icism of the Supreme Court decision regard­ing holding of elections to the Punjab Assem­bly within stipulated time, the PML-N’s se­nior Vice-president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif termed it the last blow of the conspiracy which had started with the pre­sentation of Punjab government to the PTI chief in the platter way back in July last year.

“Today’s decision is the last blow of the conspiracy which start­ed with presenting the Punjab government in a platter to laad­la [pampered child] of the bench [Imran Khan] by re-writing the Constitution”, she said in a state­ment here. Taking jibe at the three-member bench which an­nounced Tuesday’s verdict re­garding elections, Maryam Nawaz said that after handing him [PTI chairman] over the Punjab gov­ernment, he was then asked to dismantle the government so that he could be re-selected again in the presence of facilitators.

“He was then asked; take this [government] and break it so that you could be re-selected in the presence of facilitators like us,” she mocked and added that the work started by General Faiz, Justice Khosa and Justice Saqib Nisar in 2018 has now been tak­en up by this bench. “A majori­ty of the Supreme Court has re­volted against this appalling and brazen facilitation and one-man show”, she remarked. Maryam Nawaz called upon the Parlia­ment to stop what she called the facilitation [by the three judges] using its constitutional and legal powers. “Time has come for the Parliament to stop this facilita­tion with its own constitutional and legal arms”, she said.

She also expressed her dissat­isfaction over the reaction shown by the federal cabinet against the Supreme Court decision and de­manded strict action against those who tried to impose Imran Khan in defiance of the Constitution.