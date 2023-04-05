LAHORE - In a strong-worded criticism of the Supreme Court decision regarding holding of elections to the Punjab Assembly within stipulated time, the PML-N’s senior Vice-president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif termed it the last blow of the conspiracy which had started with the presentation of Punjab government to the PTI chief in the platter way back in July last year.
“Today’s decision is the last blow of the conspiracy which started with presenting the Punjab government in a platter to laadla [pampered child] of the bench [Imran Khan] by re-writing the Constitution”, she said in a statement here. Taking jibe at the three-member bench which announced Tuesday’s verdict regarding elections, Maryam Nawaz said that after handing him [PTI chairman] over the Punjab government, he was then asked to dismantle the government so that he could be re-selected again in the presence of facilitators.
“He was then asked; take this [government] and break it so that you could be re-selected in the presence of facilitators like us,” she mocked and added that the work started by General Faiz, Justice Khosa and Justice Saqib Nisar in 2018 has now been taken up by this bench. “A majority of the Supreme Court has revolted against this appalling and brazen facilitation and one-man show”, she remarked. Maryam Nawaz called upon the Parliament to stop what she called the facilitation [by the three judges] using its constitutional and legal powers. “Time has come for the Parliament to stop this facilitation with its own constitutional and legal arms”, she said.
She also expressed her dissatisfaction over the reaction shown by the federal cabinet against the Supreme Court decision and demanded strict action against those who tried to impose Imran Khan in defiance of the Constitution.