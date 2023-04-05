Share:

Rain-wind and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in northeastern Balochistan, most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

However, dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta fourteen, Gilgit ten, Murree five and Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama and Shopian while partly cloudy in Leh, Anantnag and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla four degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus five and Anantnag five degree centigrade.