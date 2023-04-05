Share:

LARKANA- Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that we are proud of our martyrs who have laid down their precious lives for establishment of peace in the country. He was talking to the family members of martyred Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari during his visit to their residence in Larkana. The Foreign Minister met the martyred head constable’s brother and expressed condolences with him. He prayed for the departed soul. The head constable was martyred during a terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office.