LONDON - Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict nullifying the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone Punjab elections, calling for submitting a reference against the three-member Supreme Court bench.
Addressing a press conference via video link, the former premier said that the verdict enough charge sheet to file reference against the SC three-member bench, which comprised of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar. “This isn’t a verdict, it’s a one man show. Reference against anyone acting beyond constitutional boundaries has to be filed in Supreme Judicial Council” the former PM said. Nawaz Sharif pointed out that the judges in the three-member bench were the same judges who disqualified him for life-time, questioning how the same judges would pronounce any verdict in favour of him. He demanded that a reference should be filed against them in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for a ‘partisan judgment to facilitate one person’. Commenting on the SC verdict, Nawaz Sharif said SC judges had re-written the Constitution in the past and no one feels any ashamed or pity on the decisions. “What was the hurdle behind forming no full court bench,” he asked. The former prime minister added that those who violated the constitution were allowed to amend the constitution ‘as a reward.’ He alleged that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed ousted him as prime minister, and “both of them led Pakistan on the path of destruction by bringing Imran Khan”. “If such decisions are made, the dollar will further appreciate against rupees, while inflation will also increase,” he said. For Pakistan to survive, the Parliament will have to assert its authority.” Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) March 22 order on Pnjab elections null and void. Earlier on April 1, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government was considering filing a reference against three judges of Supreme Court (SC), including the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, who heard PTI’s petition against delay in elections of Punjab Assembly. Speaking to an international media outlet, the interior minister said that the matter of the filing of a reference against three judges – CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar – “is under discussion but there has been no decision on it yet”.