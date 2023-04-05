Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb on Tuesday taking a jibe on Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said she had never seen such a cowardly person in his­tory of Pakistan. Sharing a video of Imran Khan on her twitter handle covering his head with a pro­tective shield, she said this picture was a proof of Imran Khan’s real personality and character.

She said that the person who used to ask his fol­lowers to ‘break the idol of fear’ has himself be­come ‘an idol of fear’. She said that the nature of the jackal could not change by wearing a mask.

A liar and a hypocrite could not be brave and courageous person, she maintained.