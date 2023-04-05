Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday confirmed that one death was reported in Punjab from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the Na­tional Institute of Health, 47 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. The case positivity ratio was 1.60 percent, while 20 patients were in critical condition. As many as 2,946 Covid-19 tests were con­ducted. 485 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 19 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 3.92 percent, while 193 tests were con­ducted in Islamabad out of which six cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 3.11 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Ser­vices in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The minis­ter said there was a surveillance sys­tem at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rap­id tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.