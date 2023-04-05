Share:

The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that there is no shortage of sugar in the country despite its export.

Speaking at the Floor of the House, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar said we have exported 170 million metric tons of sugar to Afghanistan, Central Asian States and other countries and we have the capacity for its further export.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha regretted that the previous government did not fulfill the understanding and commitments, reached with the IMF.

She was confident that the staff level agreement would be reached with the international lender.

The Minister of State pointed out that Pakistan had already met the prior actions and now the IMF wanted us to fulfill the external funding requirements before the release of the next tranche.

She informed the House that China had recently rolled over a loan while there was also progress for securing support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On a point raised by a member, the Chair asked the Standing Committee on Finance to seek reports from all the departments regarding the implementation of minimum wage of twenty-five thousand rupees.

The National Assembly today passed the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute, Bannu bill, 2023.

It was moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Education Zeb Jaffer.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan laid before the house the National Accountability Amendment Bill 2023.