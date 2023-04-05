Share:

Opec+, a 23-nation group of Gulf oil giants, has announced a surprise cut in their production to stabilise the oil market. This move will increase prices and allow more revenues for the countries in the cartel. These cuts are in addition to previously agreed ones in October and are pre-emptive for reduced demand, following the banking crisis last month in the US.

The organisation includes Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia. The move, which will bring the price of a barrel above $100, has been cited by experts to be in the interest of OPEC profits against global economic concerns. Washington had been lobbying for a hike in oil production as consumption was said to be on the rise. The Opec+ decision may be perceived as siding with Moscow and further straining tense relations between the US and Saudi Arabia. Since October of last year, the US president has been pushing to prevent Opec output cuts on the basis of limiting Russia’s energy revenue and national macroeconomic risk. It is now being considered as a given by some that Opec+ has been aligning with Russia and the dent in US-Saudi relations has been built up.

On the Pakistani front, the Minister of State for Petroleum has notified Pakistan’s first Russian crude oil order due next month. Previously, an inclination toward buying discounted Russian oil was established—as India has been engaged in the endeavor for some time. After a Russian delegation arrived in Islamabad in January 2023, an agreement was to be signed by late March this year. This move, along with Washington’s general disillusionment with the decision, may affect diplomatic relations. However, with the state of economies around the world, self-interest is key and outweighs moderate diplomatic relations. The Opec+ decision and response around it is a clear issue of the political economy and the tussle over Ukraine’s future. After a year since the war, battle lines are still drawn and major geopolitical moves continue to govern Opec’s cohesion and alliance.