LAHORE - Ombudsman punjab Major (r) azam suleman, on applications of aggrieved persons against government departments,provided rs. 25,157,097 financial relief to 19 plaintiffs along with redressal of their issues.

The spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman punjab stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday. while giving details, the spokesman reported that the education department paid employment dues worth rs.3,816,160 to Lahore’s Farzana arif, whose husband had passed away; rs.24,09,154 to the sister of a sheikhupura-based widow; and arrears of dues amounting to rs.586,715 to one shamim akhtar by the Khushab municipal committee after they approached the ombudsman office for payment of their long-awaited amounts. Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab resolved the complaints from various districts about the non-provision of different kinds of dues and family pensions and provided a total relief of rs.7,882,210 to the plaintiffs, the spokesman added.