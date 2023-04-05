Share:

D I KHAN - A sus­pected terrorist was killed and two others were injured in ex­change of fire during an opera­tion here in the limits of Daraban police station on Tuesday. Ac­cording to a police spokesman, the police and security forces conducted a joint operation af­ter receiving credible informa­tion about the presence of some terrorists in the Kot Essa area. A party of three terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the se­curity forces. After this, one ter­rorist was killed and two others were injured in retaliatory fir­ing of police and security forces. The injured terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of nearby forests. In the exchange of fire, one police constable named Ilyas also got injured and was shifted to District Headquar­ters Hospital (DHQ) Dera. The killed terrorist was identified as Ansar, son of Gul Rehman, resi­dent of Kot Essa, Tehsil Daraban, who was wanted to police in Da­raban check post-attack case and different other cases of attacking police and security forces. The police also recovered an SMG ri­fle from the dead terrorist which belonged to martyred constable Hazrat Hussain who was mar­tyred in the attack on the Dara­ban check post.