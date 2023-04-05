Share:

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu met with the Iranian ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini, on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional issues.

The meeting took place in the air chief's office, where they talked about extensive plans to modernize the PAF, including smart acquisitions, infrastructure expansion and restructuring of training from allied countries.

The air chief expressed his determination to further promote already existing bilateral relations in military cooperation and training between the forces of the two countries.

He stated that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, and defense relations with Iran, and the relations between the two countries are based on coordination on all important issues related to regional peace, security, and stability.

The Iranian Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and pledged to play his full role in promoting bilateral military relations and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, especially in the field of training and new emerging technologies.

According to the spokesperson of the PAF, the meeting between the Iranian ambassador and the chief of the PAF was a manifestation of the determination of mutual cooperation and eternal friendship for a peaceful and stable region on the part of both countries.

They both acknowledged the extraordinary progress made by the PAF in the field of self-reliance and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation for regional peace and stability.