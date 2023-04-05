ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday noted that Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to slow significantly in the current fiscal year in the wake of last year’s devastating floods, ballooning inflation, a current account deficit, and an ongoing foreign exchange crisis.
“Growth is projected to decelerate to 0.6 percent in FY2023,” said Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2023, ADB’s flagship economic report. The growth in last fiscal year was 6 percent. Growth is forecast to rise to 2 percent in the next fiscal year (FY2024), assuming the resumption of macroeconomic stability, implementation of reforms, post-flood recovery, and improving external conditions. A return to political stability with the formation of a new government after scheduled general elections would improve business sentiment. Weighing on economic activity are the difficult political situation, economic losses and devastation from flooding, the ongoing foreign exchange crisis, tighter macroeconomic policies, and the challenging external environment. High inflation will affect purchasing power and thus restrain domestic demand. Increased government spending to support relief, recovery, and rehabilitation in the aftermath of the floods is expected to compensate for some of the damage and disruption to economic activity during the first half of the fiscal year.
The ADB has warned that average inflation is projected to more than double from 12.2 percent in FY2022 to 27.5 percent. It stated that headline consumer inflation jumped to 25.4 percent in the first 7 months of the fiscal year on higher domestic energy prices, a weaker currency, flood-related supply disruption, and restraint on imports caused by a serious crisis in the balance of payments. Headline inflation is expected to decrease to 15.0 percent in FY2024 as global energy prices decline and flood-induced supply constraints are resolved, as well as from a high base effect. The central bank tightened monetary policy further in response to rising inflation and external imbalances, raising the policy rate by another 200 basis points in the first half of FY2023 to 17.0percent in January 2023, which was still below the inflation rate. On 2 March 2023, the central bank increased its policy rate by a further 300 basis points to 20.0percent to tackle inflation.
The ADB has noted that fiscal deficit is projected to narrow slightly to the equivalent of 6.9percent of GDP in FY2023. If the IMF programme remains on track, it will likely continue to shrink over the medium term as revenue mobilization measures gain momentum, including general sales tax harmonization and personal income tax reform. The fiscal deficit stood at 2.0percent of GDP during July–December 2022, remaining stable from the same period of 2021, while the primary surplus rose from 0.1percent of GDP to 1.1percent as domestic tax collection declined.