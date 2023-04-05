Share:

LARKANA - Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that the great sac­rifices rendered by Shaheed Zu­lfikar Ali Bhutto for strengthen­ing democracy and country will always be remembered.

He was addressing a cere­mony regarding 44th martyr­dom anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zu­lfikar Ali Bhutto at Naudaro House in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Bhutto is alive in the hearts of People and we are following the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said, “Pakistan is facing a constitutional crisis today and could face an emer­gency like situation.”

Referring to Supreme Court’s decision of Tuesday, Bilaw­al said PPP has demanded the apex court to constitute a larg­er bench to resolve this issue. He said his party is ready for the general election.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari also said that Imran Khan was brought to power once by rigging, but he would not be allowed to get power through the back door for the second time. He said that for­mer President Asif Ali Zardari had sent a Presidential Refer­ence to the Supreme Court re­garding the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but it had not been taken for hearing yet.

He said the constitution made by him was repeatedly violated, the reforms introduced by him were declared unconstitutional and the rights given to the back­ward classes including women were also revoked, he pointed out. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, giv­ing a historical reference, said that after the seizure of power by dictator Ziaul Haq and anoth­er dictator Pervez Musharraf, the Supreme Court (SC) was asked whether these actions were legitimate, then the supe­rior court had declared them “legitimate”.

He said that after the resto­ration of democracy in 1988, the government established by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was allowed to run for just 18 months and the govern­ment was dissolved on the basis of a newspaper column, but this action was endorsed by the SC.

He also said that even in 1996, the government of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was overthrown and the judiciary did not restore it.

Referring to the murder case of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, he said: “The murder also hap­pened to a member of our fami­ly and we were blamed for that.”

The Chairman PPP said that the SC not endorsed Musharraf’s seizure of power, but also al­lowed him to amend the consti­tution, adding that former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary was also part of the bench that ap­proved Musharraf’s coup.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari was unjustly im­prisoned until 2005 during Musharraf-regime, adding that General (Retd) Musharraf had once apologised for keeping President Asif Ali Zardari in jail, but this was taken as NRO and a hue and cry was raised unnec­essarily across the country and Justice Chaudhry declared it null and void.

“Chaudhry Iftikhar’s action was extremely ridiculous, who after restoration to the post, avoided even to look at the Gen­eral (retd) Musharraf, who actu­ally ousted him, rather removed the elected Prime Minister Yu­suf Raza Gilani in order not to violate the constitution,” he added. Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari said that since the time of “former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary dictatorship has been going on in the judicia­ry, and a one-man show is going on. If we do not accept dictator­ship in Parliament, then we can­not accept dictatorship in judi­ciary,” he added.

He said that during the Im­ran Khan regime, ailing Fary­al Talpur was dragged from the hospital on the night of Eid and locked up in Rawalpindi jail, but no one bothered about the law and rights at that time.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if a Chief Justice wants to build a dam, he can collect funds for it. “Former Chief Justice Gulz­ar Ahmed was fond of seeing the Karachi of 1950s, and the houses of the poor were demolished in the name of encroachment,” he claimed. He emphasised that in order to stop this constitutional crisis, we demanded that the Su­preme Court should form a larg­er bench, in which all the judg­es are part of it. He said that we want the mistakes made in the past not to be repeated, adding that we want “Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to be remembered as the judge who saved Pakistan.”

He warned that if this crisis continues, no one would come to power, rather, the people of Paki­stan would have to bear the con­sequences of such situations.