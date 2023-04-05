Share:

“Flying does not rely so much on strength,

as on physical and mental coordination.”

–Raymonde de la Roche

Raymonde de la Roche was a French baroness who learned how to fly an airplane on the suggestion, and under the coaching, of Charles Voisin. It was back in 1910 when she became the first woman ever to receive a pilot’s license and soon after, she entered a Reims meet as the only female participant eligible to take part. Later, she won the Femina cup for a non-stop four hour flight and then soon after, in 1919, she achieved the highest altitude of 4785 meters. She had high hopes of becoming the first female test pilot as well, an ambition that was fuelled by her passion for engineering. Unfortunately, on her first try, her aircraft took a nosedive during its landing and killed her. To commemorate her place in history, a statue has been created at the Le Bourget airport in France.