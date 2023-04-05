Share:

After extensive deliberation, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to relocate two elephants, Noor Jehan and Madhubala, from the Karachi Zoological Gardens to the larger Safari Park within the next month.

On Tuesday, KMC expressed its support for Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization that is currently working to save Noor Jehan's life at the zoo. Following a meeting with experts, Karachi Administrator Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman stated that all departments are prepared to arrange necessary logistics for medical procedures and that both zoo elephants will be moved to Safari Park as recommended by experts.

Noor Jehan, the ailing elephant, has been experiencing neurological deficiencies for the past two to three months, significantly impacting her hind legs. Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman stated that the kind of treatment Noor Jehan requires is not available in Pakistan, and therefore the international group was approached to help diagnose her condition and offer treatment options.

Over a year ago, Four Paws recommended in a report that zoo elephants should be moved to Safari Park, which is equipped with a quieter environment and already houses two other elephants. Experts suggested that such an environment is more appropriate for elephants, who should live in herds in their natural habitat.