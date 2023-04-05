Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Scores of people held a protest demonstration on Tuesday against the local political leaders on Dhamial Road for influencing district officials for the unfair distribution of free flour at the free flour distribution centre. The protestors blocked Ahmedabad Road and raised slogans against the local political leaders including the owner of Iqbal Palace, who is the member Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and close aide of former law minister Punjab, for distributing free flour to his blue-eyed and voters and supporters forcefully.

The protestors said that the administration had collected their CnICs for distribution of free flour at the free flour distribution centre. However, despite making them stand in queues from morning till evening, the servants of the owner of Iqbal Palace, are allegedly preparing bogus slips and handing over the flour bags to their near and dear ones. Mess of protestors also triggered traffic jams on Dhamial Chakri Road with no presence of wardens of City Traffic Police to regulate the traffic rush.

“The officials of Punjab Food Department had caught a man namely Hammad involved in preparing bogus slips and handed him over to police but in the meanwhile Haji Zafar Iqbal, the owner of Iqbal Palace, managed to obtain forceful release of accused from police custody,” said a protestor while talking to media men. He said that Haji Zafar Iqbal also raised objections over police and PFD officials saying he had provided the land to the Punjab government for setting up a free flour distribution center and his men are being caught by the police and government.

“I will not let it happen,” he said. Many other protesters lodged complaints that the political workers and supporters of the owner of Iqbal Palace managed to get scores of free flour bags while depriving the deserving and rightful citizens. The protestors demanded the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division to take action against the elements involved in creating hurdles in smooth provision of free flour to deserving citizens.