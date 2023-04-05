Share:

Peshawar - Deadlock at the University of peshawar continues to persist despite several rounds of talks, with the students being the worst sufferers as their classes have been suspended for the last one month. Uop Vice-Chancellor prof Dr Muhammad Idrees says that the demand for his removal in the wake of recent murders was illegitimate and that he recently cut certain allowances from staff salaries that earned him enmity of the staff. “around two months ago, peshawar high Court decided a case and handed over the pUTa hall, a cafeteria and allied facilities into control of the university administration since the university has been facing financial crisis for more than a decade. Now the pUTa is protesting on campus as they want the earning facilities back in its control,” he added.

He said that before him, the university had taken millions of rupees loans to pay staff salaries but that since he took charge, he refused to take loans and claimed that he not only managed salaries without taking loans but that the university also has surplus fund now. “all this was because I only stopped releasing extra allowances to staff and tried to make the university financially stable, which is in the best interest of everybody. But they are now creating trouble on campus for their personal interests,” the VC added. also, the vice-chancellor reportedly decided to levy 20% charges on staff for the education of their children in the university’s school, although it was 100% free in the past, and he claimed that this was also in the interest of the university and its staff.

On the other hand, pUTa General secretary Dr suleman said that the as per rules, a university’s quality is judged on three fronts, ie administration, teaching and research, but that all the university standards declined in all the three areas in recent years. he said the university faced a shortage of teachers and many departments had hired visiting faculty for teaching. “around 100 teachers have retired in recent years, but their replacements were not hired,” he added. he also said that pUTa now demands disarming of guards inside the campus and that arms should be carried by only those guards deployed at the university gates. he said pUTa also seeks psychological assessment of the guards serving at the campus and the removal of the vice-chancellor.

The office of the KP Governor, who happens to be the chancellor of the public sector universities in the province, has also been unable to resolve the issue so far. The student leaders have demanded remission in fee due to the long protest and also criticized the boycott of classes on the call of the pUTa. some vice-chancellors of various universities including agriculture University, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, and Islamia College University, as well as some officials of the university have also held discussion at the VC office to find out a solution but to no avail. On the other hand, some student leaders criticised the staff for the prolonged protest campaign. “ethically the staff should end the protest and should care about the future and precious time of students because they get salaries. They should patch things up now,” said a student while discussing the issue.