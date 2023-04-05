Share:

peshawar - amid the ongoing tension in University of peshawar, Vice-Chancellor prof Dr Muhammad Idrees chaired a meeting of administration officials and said that the employees should end their protest in order to prepare salaries. “Non-payment of salaries is because of the protest by the employees.

They should resume duties and immediately prepare salaries for themselves,” he said. he said that the precious time of students was being wasted as their classes are not being held during the protest. he lauded some employees who attended their duties despite the protest call given by the PUTA and asked the senior officials to ensure the attendance of their respective subordinate staff in various sections of the university.

He also said that if the employees do not end their strike, the university would hire the phD scholars of the university and retired teachers of the institution to save the time of students from getting wasted. he said that in the coming syndicate meeting, a compensation package would be decided for the family of Saqlain Bangash, a security officer killed on campus recently. he said the deceased’s children would be given free education in the University public school.