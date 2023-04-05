Share:

LAHORE - Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition, seeking removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from party’s chair­manship, to the LHC chief jus­tice with a plea to fix the matter before another bench. The judge held that Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi had already heard an iden­tical petition,therefore, it would be appropriate to fix the petition before him. The petitioner, Mu­hammad Junaid, had submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disquali­fied Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and he had no legal stand­ing to continue as PTI chair­man. He submitted that he ap­proached the ECP for removing Imran Khan from party’s chair­manship but to no avail. He re­quested the court to issue direc­tions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman