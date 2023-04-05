Share:

Pinkeye, also known as infectious bovine Keratoconjunctivitis (IBK), is a common disease of dairy cattle that causes redness and ulcers in the eye. It is very painful condition, making it a cattle welfare issue and is of economic importance due to production losses. Excessive ultraviolet light (sunlight), flies, tall grass, dust and wind are common irritants that accelerate pinkeye. The number of cases and severity are also influenced by anything that depresses the immune system, such as stress and deficiencies of minerals and vitamins.

Pinkeye is known to occur in all seasons of the year and in all breeds of cattle, but it is most common in summer months. It is more common in calves than older cattle. Pinkeye results in mild to severe symptoms and even permanent blindness. As the disease progresses, the cornea becomes cloudy or white, and an ulcer (a round indention) frequently develops near the center of the cornea. During the last few years there is a huge influx of exotic dairy cattle in Pakistan (which is more susceptible to pinkeye) due to high production. Furthermore, the high prevalence of flies and optimal climatic conditions in Pakistan increases the chances of occurrence of the disease. Diseased cattle have decreased appetite because of pain or decreased vision and the inability to locate food and water. Cattle with scarred or ‘blue’ eyes with prolapsed corneas, or blind cattle have reduced value at the market. Pinkeye also effects the weight gain and milk production of cows. Hence, pinkeye is not only a welfare concern for cattle, but also an economic one causing decreased weight gain and milk production.

DR. HADIA MUBEEN AND

DR. MUHAMMAD AVAIS,

Lahore.