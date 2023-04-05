Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday. He said Taxila police managed to arrest two accused namely Zaheer and Zahid, wanted in different cases.

The police rounded up Hassan wanted in a case registered in Airport police station. Naseerabad police arrested an accused namely Mansha wanted in a theft case. Rwp Cantt, Gungmandi, Rattaamral police managed to net Masood, Ahsan and Bilawal wanted in different cases. He said the district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars. SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.