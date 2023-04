Share:

The police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who attempted to molest a nine-year-old boy in Kasur.

Tayyab Islam, a resident of Bhedian Kalan, told the police that his 9-year-old nephew Shehzad was playing outside the house when suspect Mubeen lured him to his house and tried to molest him.

A Ganda Singh Wala police team led by SHO Ahad Masood took immediate action after the incident was reported and took the suspect into custody.

A case has been registered against the arrested suspect.