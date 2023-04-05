Share:

GARHI KHUDA BUX-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that even the judges of the Supreme Court do not believe in this decision, no matter how other people believe.

This is the decision of 3/4 of the judges. There was a total bench of 9 judges out of which 2 judges separated from the bench and the remaining 4 judges said that there was no justification for taking suo moto notice because this case is going on in Lahore High Court.

This was stated by Shah while talking to newsmen here on Tuesday where he arrived at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto by special helicopter to participate in the 44th anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Shah said that the case of martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was also based on a bench of 9 judges. They waited for one of the judges to retire and the other one excused himself from the bench due to his deteriorating health, after which the decision of 3/4 judges came to punish the leader of the people, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. 2 of them wrote in the book that there was pressure on us and the other 2 judges decided to accept Zulfikar Bhutto’s petition. At that time, 5/4 of the judges decided to change the decision of พ. Today, they tried to impose a decision of 3/2 by changing the decision of พ, but this decision cannot be imposed.

He said that all institutions have said that the election cannot be held due to difficult circumstances. The federal government will look at the decision and decide what to do with the advice of experts. The term of the caretaker government is to be completed on April 14, so whether the caretaker government will come again in a month is a constitutional complication that needs to be seen. Does the Supreme Court itself want to violate the Constitution? The Election Commission is also a constitutional body and it is its responsibility to conduct elections. After looking at all the aspects. We should comment on the decision given by the judges and we will also comment within the limits of the constitution. Some time ago, there was a trend on social media in which pictures of 5 judges were placed on the seat of a car and they were humiliated and it was said that the humiliation is good but the window of the car is not broken. Among these five judges, these three judges Photos were also included. It is their attitude that still continues. We hold our constitutional rights. People don’t like them and we don’t like them either.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that the election will not be held by anyone’s will, it is only constitutionally the right of the Election Commission, it is wrong for anyone else to interfere in its work. Political parties are always ready to contest elections. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that if the administration, establishment and political parties do not think properly, something else will happen, which was also said by the Chief Justice of Pakistan in his remarks the other day. For this, the organisation that has the responsibility should be allowed to fulfill it. The Supreme Court is not just a judge, it is written in the constitution. As I am the Chief Minister of the province, I have the authority to appoint 18 people in my cabinet and I have the authority not to appoint, then I will be the entire cabinet. When there are 17 members of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court has the authority to issue suo moto notices, the National Assembly and the Senate should make their own law on how to form a bench on these notices and one person should not have power. The law has been sent to the president for approval. If he has objections, he should return it within 24 hours. The National Assembly will reconsider it. There is no doubt that the law will be sent to the President again and the President will have to approve it. You cannot force the law of the National Assembly and the Senate, he added.