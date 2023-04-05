Share:

KARACHI-The PPP on Tuesday has issued a show-cause notice to senior politician Nabil Gabol for making insensitive comments during a recent interview on YouTube.

His statement sparked a controversy on social media prompting swift condemnation from the wider public. Taking serious notice of his remarks, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro issued the notice to Nabil Gabol, calling on him to explain his remarks within three days. In case of non-clarification, it added, organisational disciplinary action will be taken against him.

According to a spokesperson for the party “Inappropriate conversation and use of un-parliamentary words are not the policy of PPP.” The party’s spokesperson also stressed that there was no place for such remarks or non-parliamentary language within the party’s policies. “There is no place for using inappropriate words and non-parliamentary language in the party’s policy,” he said. Nabil Gabol is under fire after a string of misogynistic and disturbing remarks which he has made on numerous podcasts.