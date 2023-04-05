Share:

Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel criticized judges and generals for standing against democracy, saying that they made the road toward democracy difficult.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Patel said that every two years, judges or generals try to derail democracy in Pakistan.

He stated that elected individuals get hundreds of thousands of votes, but then "Babu" (judges and generals) try to end their supremacy.

Mr Patel questioned the right of judges to decide the future of Pakistan and criticized the system they were trying to set up.

Mr Patel also lashed out at the Supreme Court, claiming that the court was trying to make Sindh and Balochistan another East Pakistan, as they decided for elections in Punjab.

He referred to the judicial murder of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and criticized judges claiming to be enforcing the writ of constitution, saying, "your judge confessed of judicial murder, Bhutto is still alive".