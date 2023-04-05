Share:

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly denounced the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and the recent attack on Muslim worshippers by Israeli forces during Ramadan prayers.

In a statement released from the President House, President Alvi expressed his deep concern over the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians, including the violation of religious sites.

"It is extremely distressing to see that Israel has completely disregarded all principles of humanity, including the sanctity of religious places," President Alvi said in the statement.

"The recent attack on Muslim worshippers during Ramadan prayers is a clear manifestation of the height of brutality," the statement read.

The President further called upon the international community to condemn this barbaric and inhuman act and take immediate steps to ensure the protection of the rights of Palestinians, including their right to worship in peace.

President Alvi's statement is a testament to Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.