Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for expeditiously addressing the complaints of the people so as to provide them with timely relief against the maladministration of government organizations. Highlighting the im­portance of the institutions of Federal and Provincial Ombudsmen, he said that ombudsmen played a significant role in providing justice to the people, adding that ombudsmen needed to be strengthened so that the maximum number of people could benefit from their services. The President expressed these views while talking to the Provin­cial Ombudsman of Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Nazar Muhammad Baloch also presented the Balochistan Ombudsman’s Annual Report for the year 2021 to the President.