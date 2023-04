Share:

PTI leader and party's chairman Imran Khan's close aide Najeeb Ullah Khan was injured after unknown assailants opened fire at a passenger van in Mianwali's Isakhel on Wednesday, witnesses and police said.

The firing also left two others also injured. The injured were transported to the DHQ hospital Miawali. Investigators are ascertaining the motive for the shooting.

Najeeb Ullah Khan is the president of the PTI Chapri chapter.