ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court verdict, fixing May 14 as the new date for polls in Punjab, a ‘watershed moment’ with the warning that the ruling coalition would deepen the present political and constitutional crises further by confronting with the apex court.
PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the SC has buried the doctrine of necessity, restored the sanctity of the Constitution, and buried all those conspiratorial forces that were creating hurdles in the way of democracy. He went on to say that the nation was proud that those who make decisions based on the Constitution and conscience were still alive today. “The difference between democratic, constitutional forces and non-democratic, unconstitutional forces has become clear today,” Qureshi maintained. He urged the Punjab government to implement the SC order and hold elections in the province since the apex court has removed all the reservations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Qureshi stated that the chief election commissioner used to speak of a lack of resources and security personnel, but all of that is available now. The electoral watchdog would get security and funds, he added.
In a reaction, PTI central secretary general Asad Umar said that the attempt to deviate from the Constitution was rejected.
He said that the ‘imported’ government first created a political crisis, then the economic crisis, adding; now the government was hell-bent on creating a state crisis by clashing with the apex court. PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, in his remarks, called Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial as a “chief justice of the people.”
He stated that the apex court’s verdict was the decision for the rights of each Pakistani citizen.