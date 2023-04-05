Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court ver­dict, fixing May 14 as the new date for polls in Punjab, a ‘water­shed moment’ with the warning that the ruling coalition would deep­en the present political and constitutional cri­ses further by confront­ing with the apex court.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the SC has bur­ied the doctrine of ne­cessity, restored the sanctity of the Consti­tution, and buried all those conspiratorial forces that were creat­ing hurdles in the way of de­mocracy. He went on to say that the nation was proud that those who make decisions based on the Constitution and conscience were still alive today. “The differ­ence between democratic, con­stitutional forces and non-dem­ocratic, unconstitutional forces has become clear today,” Qureshi maintained. He urged the Punjab government to implement the SC order and hold elections in the province since the apex court has removed all the reservations of the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP). Qureshi stated that the chief election commission­er used to speak of a lack of re­sources and security personnel, but all of that is available now. The electoral watchdog would get security and funds, he added.

In a reaction, PTI central secre­tary general Asad Umar said that the attempt to deviate from the Constitution was rejected.

He said that the ‘imported’ government first created a po­litical crisis, then the economic crisis, adding; now the govern­ment was hell-bent on creating a state crisis by clashing with the apex court. PTI senior vice pres­ident Fawad Chaudhry, in his re­marks, called Chief Justice of Pa­kistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial as a “chief justice of the people.”

He stated that the apex court’s verdict was the decision for the rights of each Pakistani citizen.