Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Wednesday to stage the election rallies after Eidul Fitr.

PTI chairman Imran Khan chaired a meeting of senior leaders. During the consultative meeting, the country’s political situation was discussed. The consultations were held in detail over the schedule of the PTI’s election rallies.

The meeting also discussed the strategy for the Punjab Assembly elections. In a bid to express sympathy with the judiciary, the meeting also stressed the constitutional approach in this regard.

In connection with the holding of the election rallies, PTI senior leader Asad Umar said Mr. Khan will hold the rallies after Eidul Fitr.

Mr. Umar lashed out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claiming the PDM believed in incitement. Due to the fear of Mr. Khan, the rulers resorted to violating the constitution.