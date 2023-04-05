Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday decided to conduct interviews of candidates seeking party tickets ahead of the Punjab polls scheduled to be held on May 14.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by party leaders including general secretary Asad Umar, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, vice president Ijaz Chaudhry and others. The process of interviews will last a week.

Earlier, the PTI had decided to hold elections rallies after Eidul Fitr.

The decision was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan. The meeting also deliberated on the country’s overall political situation and schedule for holding rallies.

PTI general secretary Asad Umar said Mr Khan would lead the rallies adding that the party had also considered the option to show solidarity with the judiciary in line with the constitutional provisions. “PDM’s stance is akin to standing against the constitution,” he added. Mr Khan’s fear, he said, had brought them to the point that they would even resort to abrogating the constitution.

He went on to say that the PTI would celebrate its legal victory adding that the PDM would not be having any manifesto to engage the masses. “Anti-judiciary point of view has seen itself gutted,” he added.