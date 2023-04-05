Share:

I would like to highlight two things that I have noticed and which the government should take steps to rectify. I am a resident of Karachi and a university student. I noticed on my way to university that in front of the Mosmiyat where the local market is located there is a ladies toilet which is always closed and has a lock on it which is never opened. Why was it built? Once created, it should be opened. The second thing I saw is that it is written on the same toilet that it is forbidden to advertise on it, but there are advertisements on the wall around it, in which there are advertisements to vote, to lose weight, and to cure diseases.

I request the government to take strict action so that people don’t put up advertisements everywhere to advertise their products and open the toilets where they are built for publicuse.

FIZA SIKANDAR,

Karachi Pakistan.