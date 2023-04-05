Share:

FAISALABAD - The price control mag­istrates imposed Rs476,000 fine on 244 profiteers, sealed 11 shops and arrest­ed eight shopkeepers over violation of the Price Control Act in the district on Tues­day. A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found scores of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteer­ing. The teams imposed fine on them. The teams also sealed 11 stores and arrest­ed eight shopkeepers and handed them over to police.