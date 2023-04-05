Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday visited Safe City Islamabad and met the officials posted in various branches and inquired about their duties.

The IGP also reviewed the security situation in different areas of the city through Safe City cameras and directed staff to perform their duties with full attention and immediately inform the concerned authorities about security or any suspicious activity in any area. He ordered the staff posted on Pucar-15 to respond to the calls of citizens in a timely manner and inform the relevant authorities for immediate assistance.

He said that the work of Pucar-15 was the most important to provide timely assistance to citizens in emergency situations. The IGP also appealed the public not to make irrelevant, wrong or bogus calls on Pucar-15 as such calls waste the time of the police and deprive the citizens of timely help in an emergency situation. He said that Islamabad Capital Police were always engaged in protecting the life and property of the citizens.

The IGP said that Safe City Project was playing an important role in tackling crimes in the city and tracing the criminal elements. The citizens are also requested to keep an eye on their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to Pucar-15 immediately