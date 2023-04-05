Share:

ISLAMABAD - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased the policy rate by 100 ba­sis points to 21 percent to control the inflation rate on the directions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Monetary Policy Commit­tee (MPC) of the SBP noted that in­flation in March 2023 rose further to 35.4 percent, and is expected to re­main high in the near term. However, there are early indications of infla­tion expectations plateauing, albeit at an elevated level. The MPC views today’s decision as an important step towards anchoring inflation expecta­tions around the medium-term tar­get, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability. The Committee further observed that Pakistan’s financial sector remains broadly resilient, while economic ac­tivity continues to moderate.

The SBP has raised rates by a to­tal of 1,150bps, since January 2022. The current hike in the policy rate was ‘lower than expected’. The mar­ket was expecting 2 percent hike in interest rate. Since the last meeting, the Committee noted three import­ant developments having implica­tions for the macroeconomic outlook. First, the current account deficit has narrowed considerably, more than previously anticipated, mainly on the back of sizable import contain­ment. Nonetheless, the overall bal­ance of payments position continues to remain under stress, with foreign exchange reserves still at low lev­els. Second, significant progress has been made towards completion of the 9th review under the IMF’s EFF programme. Third, recent strains in the global banking system have led to further tightening of global liquid­ity and financial conditions. These have added to the difficulties of the emerging market economies like Pa­kistan to access international capital markets. In this context, the MPC con­siders the current monetary policy stance appropriate, and stresses that today’s decision, along with previous accumulated monetary tightening, will help achieve the medium-term inflation target over the next 8 quar­ters. However, the Committee noted that uncertainties attached with the global financial conditions as well as the domestic political situation, pose risks to this assessment. The MPC noted that the incoming data on eco­nomic activity continues to reflect a broad-based slowdown. In particular, there has been a significant decline in sales volumes of automobiles and POL in recent months. Similarly, the contraction in large-scale manufac­turing (LSM) accelerated in January to 7.9 percent y/y. Cumulatively; LSM output is down by 4.4 percent during Jul-Jan FY23 when compared with corresponding period of last year.