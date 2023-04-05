Share:

In connection with the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict over holding elections on May 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the apex court stood up for constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity.

Addressing the party workers during the Iftar dinner, the deposed premier discussed the plan in connection with the selection of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections. "I will pick up three candidates from every district. The elected workers will be allotted a specific number."

In line with the selection of candidates, Mr Khan said, "The interview will kick off tomorrow. The workers will address the problems faced in their districts."

Mr Khan told the PTI workers, "I will also keep your opinions in mind during the interview.

Recounting the significance of actual freedom, Mr Khan said, "One has to strive hard in a bid to gain actual freedom as it cannot be plated."

He expressed his views over the doctrine of necessity, saying, "The SC delivered such a verdict, which was never done by the courts in the past”.

Highlighting the significance of the masses’ role in terms of deciding the country’s fate, Mr Khan said, "When the nation takes a decision as per the constitution, then this paves the way for the nation’s freedom. On the other hand, the nation with the mindset of slavery is forced to take a decision as per the doctrine of necessity."

He urged the party workers to preach the message of actual freedom to the people of their respective constituencies, adding that his party was struggling for the sake of actual freedom.

On Tuesday, Mr Khan asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to explain away possible delay in Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a speech via video link, Mr Khan commended the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict regarding the holding of the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14. He said, "We need to celebrate the SC’s verdict. Today marks a victory for the constitution".

Claiming that his party was "subjected to torture", Mr Khan said, "None of the political parties witnessed such torture as we did. Even now, 3,100 of the PTI workers are in jail."

Firing a fresh salvo at the Sharif family, Mr Khan said, "The Sharif family is widely responsible for dividing the judiciary. They stand against those courts, that delivered verdicts against their will".

He said, "I heard that the government has now started to talk about not accepting the SC’s verdict. Even if we tweet, our companions have to face imprisonment. But the government is openly targeting the judges."

Lamenting that it was unfortunate that the country’s law could not "bludgeon" the powerful, Mr Khan said, "The meaning of justice is that in connection with the law both the powerful and weaker are equal."

Expressing his reservations over the inflation, Mr Khan said, "Today the country is witnessing record inflation. When we left, the inflation rate was 12 per cent, but now it reached 36 per cent. Even the agricultural production of the country is declining on a persistent basis."

He accused the coalition government of "not having a plan" to take the country out of the quagmire. "How will they manage the expenses of the elections in October, if they say that they have no money," he questioned.

Mr Khan reiterated that there were no other solutions, but elections that could merely take the country out of its current crisis.

Underscoring the significance of justice, Mr Khan said, "The country where there is justice, will lead to prosperity in no time. But in the country where there remains no hope of justice, the rule of jungle reigns. Prosperity is linked with the supremacy of the constitution and law."

Drawing a line of demarcation between Denmark and Pakistan, Mr Khan said, "The average per capita income of Denmark is $66,600, while that of Pakistan is just $1,600. In terms of justice, Denmark stands out. While, Pakistan ranked 129th out of 140 countries in line with the prevailing of justice."

Recounting the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Mr Khan said, "We dissolved assemblies after consulting with all the lawyers. Some of the people told me the incumbent government would not hold elections. One thing stuck in mind that how would they not hold elections despite it being written in the constitution to hold elections."

He bashed the government in connection with the distribution of flour to the public, saying, "For the sake of the flour, people are forced to die." But the rulers have no sympathy with them."

Speaking about the country’s risk of default, Mr Khan said, "No country is ready to grant us loans. There are chances of the country’s defaulting."