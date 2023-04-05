Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday unanimously passed the Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill 2023. The committee met here at the Parliament House with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad in the chair. The bill provides for the establishment of Progressive Sciences and Technologies Institute in the locality of Miranshah, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The committee deliberated upon the bill and passed it unanimously.

The meeting continued in two sessions to vet upon the bill which was introduced on 30th March 2023 by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and referred to the committee for consideration and report. During the first session of the meeting, the committee observed that the checklist leading to the establishment of the institute is either not complete or is not presented before the committee and directed the ministry to produce all the pre-requite document prior to its decision on passing of the bill.

The committee noted absence of the lease document or land agreement. The committee also inquired on the temporary arrangement made to initiate the institute till a regular building is established. The ministry informed the committee that with the implementation of PC-1, all prerequisite provisions will fall into place. The committee also inquired on the name of the building to which it was informed that the name is after a historical poet and scholar and holds deep sentiments for the people of that area.

The committee reviewed the check list which was presented before the committee. It was apprised that the federal government through Public Sector Development Programme (2022-23) of the HEC approved a development project by the CDWP at the cost of 2000ml for a period of four years.

The capital cost includes the renovation/rehabilitation of interim buildings, basic infrastructure, allied facilities, lab equipment etc. It was said that a modified PC-1 will be submitted to the planning commission for issuance of authorisation. The HEC assured the committee that initiation of classes will commence from fall, 2023. Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad also inquired on incorporating in the syllabus courses of Islamic studies including Seerat-un-Nabvi. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi said that studies of advanced technology and artificial intelligence should also be introduced as the need of the day.

The committee was attended by Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, and Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mohsin Dawar Member National Assembly, Executive Director (HEC) and other senior officials from the ministry of Education, ministry of Law and Justice and Higher Education Commission (HEC) also attended the meeting.