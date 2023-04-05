Share:

In a major development, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Imran Khan were set to make their appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday.

While Imran Khan would appear for interim bail in eight cases, his cases would be heard at 1pm.

On the other hand, PM Sharif would attend a ceremony at IHC, where he would inaugurate the lawyers complex in the parking area of the court.

The inauguration ceremony was being held on the invitation of the Islamabad Bar Council.

Fool-proof security arrangements were put in place to ensure the safety of both PM Sharif and Imran Khan.