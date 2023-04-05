Share:

KARACHI-The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Sindh Governor, Kamran Tessori announced free mehndi applications and bangles stalls would be arranged at the Sindh Governor House for all ladies.

He announced this news while visiting a stall in Bahadurabad, where he fried samosas and pakoras. He also broke the fast with the general public and interacted with them. Talking to the media, the governor also stated that he would visit the other cities of the province to increase his interaction with the general public. He also ensured maximum relief to the public and ordered concerned departments to address public grievances.

Talking about the gas issue, he guaranteed that if the problem persists after a week, people can submit their bills to his house.

He further stated that influencing the youngsters towards positive activities is his strategy and the government will start free IT courses for 50,000 youth after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Kamran Tessori is a Pakistani politician and businessman, who was appointed as the Governor of Sindh on 9 October 2022. He is a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan party. He runs an international gold business called Tessori Gold.