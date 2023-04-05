Share:

ISLAMABAD -The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 202.64 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.51 percent, closing at 39,687.26 points against 39,889.90 points the previous day. A total of 83,255,062 shares were traded during the day as compared to 74,430,002 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.186 billion against Rs 1.750 billion on the last trading day. As many as 318 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 108 of them recorded gains and 190 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 10,944,500 shares at Rs 8.04 per share, Pak Petroleum with 6,695,989 shares at Rs63.02 per share, and Hascol Petrol with 5,786,000 shares at Rs 5.97 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 97.50 per share price, closing at Rs 5115.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with a Rs 34.44 rise in its per share price to Rs 493.70. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.68 per share closing at Rs 942.10, followed by Bhanero Tex with a Rs 74.75 decline to close at Rs 925.25.