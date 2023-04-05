Share:

The 202nd three-day annual Urs celebrations of great poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast are underway in Daraza Sharif, Khairpur.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the shrine, laid chaddar and offered fateha.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister said Sindh is the soil of Sufi's who through their poetry have taught the lesson of love, peace, tolerance and harmony.

The celebrations comprise of various events such as Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat, the national literacy conference.