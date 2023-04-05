Share:

PESHAWAR - A traf­fic police constable was mar­tyred by an unidentified gun­man in Dir Lower Talash Bazaar on Tuesday. Police sources said the official identified as Bakht Zamin was performing his duty on a road when he was attacked by a gunman, who was riding on a motorcycle. The attacker fled instantly. The police were investigating the latest gun at­tack to target police. This is not the first such incident in recent times, as a day ago, two police officials who were performing their security duty outside a mosque were also martyred by unknown attackers in Kohat.