KHANEWAL - District administration have arrest­ed two swindlers from Post Gradu­ate College free flour distribution point involved in getting flour by cheating citizens on Tuesday.

Taking action on the complaints of the citizens, the district admin­istration alongwith police team ar­rested two swindlers from the free distribution point. The arrested swindlers were involved in getting flour bags from citizens by cheat­ing them. Further legal action has been started against them, the po­lice sources said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu alongwith District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq visited different free flour distri­bution points at Khanewal and Kabirwala to review the process of flour distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Waseem Hamid Sandhu said that all possible measures were be­ing taken to prevent swindling at flour distribution points. He said that free flour would be given to citizens having original national identity cards. He said that more than 7,500 flour bags have been distributed across the district so far while distribution was con­tinued on daily basis, adding that good quality of food was also be­ing ensured.

DPO Rana Omer Farooq said that strict action was being taken against swindlers, adding that FIRs were being registered against them. He said that the police have ensured foolproof security ar­rangements at free flour distribu­tion points to prevent any untow­ard incident.

POLICE SMASH SIX GANGS, ARREST 15 DACOITS

Khanewal District Police Offi­cer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq said on Tuesday that Khanewal police have arrested 15 dacoits smash­ing six gangs of criminals and recovered looted/stolen goods worth over Rs12 million from their possession.

The notorious gangs were in­volved in murder, house dacoity and robbery cases besides motor­cycle snatching and cattle lifting, the DPO said at a press conference.

The arrest enabled police to re­solve 32 cases. The arrested crimi­nals were members of Qaisari gang of Khanewal city, Dildar gang of Katcha Khoh, Tayyab and Ali Raza gang of Kabirwala city, Khai­rat Fakhri gang of Haveli Koranga, and Asif gang of Jahanian.

The DPO said he had formed five police teams to eliminate crime af­ter taking notice of the rise in the criminal activities in the district. He said that the police teams were able to track down the criminals by virtue of their hard work and assistance through modern tech­nology. The police teams will get cash awards and appreciation cer­tificates, the DPO announced.

Farooq further said that five blind murder cases have been re­solved during his time in Khanew­al as DPO including one case each from PS Sadar Mianchannu, Kat­cha Khoh and Kabirwala while two cases were traced in Jahanian.

He said 149 drug pushers were arrested during anti-crime cam­paign yielding recovery of narcot­ics in heavy quantities including 112-kg of Hashish, six-kilogramme of heroin, 114-kg of hemp leaf, and 14,000 litres of alcoholic liq­uid. Sixteen distilleries were also unearthed, he added.