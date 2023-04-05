KHANEWAL - District administration have arrested two swindlers from Post Graduate College free flour distribution point involved in getting flour by cheating citizens on Tuesday.
Taking action on the complaints of the citizens, the district administration alongwith police team arrested two swindlers from the free distribution point. The arrested swindlers were involved in getting flour bags from citizens by cheating them. Further legal action has been started against them, the police sources said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu alongwith District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq visited different free flour distribution points at Khanewal and Kabirwala to review the process of flour distribution.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Waseem Hamid Sandhu said that all possible measures were being taken to prevent swindling at flour distribution points. He said that free flour would be given to citizens having original national identity cards. He said that more than 7,500 flour bags have been distributed across the district so far while distribution was continued on daily basis, adding that good quality of food was also being ensured.
DPO Rana Omer Farooq said that strict action was being taken against swindlers, adding that FIRs were being registered against them. He said that the police have ensured foolproof security arrangements at free flour distribution points to prevent any untoward incident.
POLICE SMASH SIX GANGS, ARREST 15 DACOITS
Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq said on Tuesday that Khanewal police have arrested 15 dacoits smashing six gangs of criminals and recovered looted/stolen goods worth over Rs12 million from their possession.
The notorious gangs were involved in murder, house dacoity and robbery cases besides motorcycle snatching and cattle lifting, the DPO said at a press conference.
The arrest enabled police to resolve 32 cases. The arrested criminals were members of Qaisari gang of Khanewal city, Dildar gang of Katcha Khoh, Tayyab and Ali Raza gang of Kabirwala city, Khairat Fakhri gang of Haveli Koranga, and Asif gang of Jahanian.
The DPO said he had formed five police teams to eliminate crime after taking notice of the rise in the criminal activities in the district. He said that the police teams were able to track down the criminals by virtue of their hard work and assistance through modern technology. The police teams will get cash awards and appreciation certificates, the DPO announced.
Farooq further said that five blind murder cases have been resolved during his time in Khanewal as DPO including one case each from PS Sadar Mianchannu, Katcha Khoh and Kabirwala while two cases were traced in Jahanian.
He said 149 drug pushers were arrested during anti-crime campaign yielding recovery of narcotics in heavy quantities including 112-kg of Hashish, six-kilogramme of heroin, 114-kg of hemp leaf, and 14,000 litres of alcoholic liquid. Sixteen distilleries were also unearthed, he added.