FAISALABAD - Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries over a quarrel of children in Nishatabad police limits on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said two rival groups opened firing on each other in Chak No 2-JB Ramdewali Sargodha Road in which Muhammad Aslam and Umar Daraz died on the spot.
The Rescue 1122 shifted Shafiq, Munir and Bilal to a local hospital in a critical condition.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation against the accused who fled away, the spokesperson added.
ENMITY CLAIMS LIFE
A man was gunned down by rivals over old enmity near here on Tuesday.
Rescue 1122 said that Nadeem son of Ghulam Fareed, resident of Umar Garden, Roshanwala Samundri Road was on its way when some unidentified armed persons shot him dead on Roshan Wala Bypass and fled the scene.
On getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and handed over the body to police concerned.
ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’: POLICE
A robber was killed by firing of his own accomplice during an ‘encounter’ with Balochni police on Tuesday.
According to police, two unidentified robbers were looting people near Chak 65. A police team reached the spot after receiving information. Upon seeing the police, the robbers fled towards Chak-141. The police chased the outlaws and asked them to surrender but they started firing on the police party.
The police retaliated and during the encounter one robber sustained critical bullet injuries by firing of his accomplice and died on the spot. However, his accomplice managed to escape.
The deceased robber was identified as Muzammal who was wanted in various cases of heinous crimes registered in different police stations. The police seized a Kalashnikov, pistol and a motorcycle from the spot.
Later, the police shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced to give certificates to the policemen who participated in the encounter.
NINE DRUG PEDDLERS ARRESTED, CONTRABAND SEIZED
Faisalabad police on Tuesday apprehended nine drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their possession.
A police spokesperson said Sadr police recovered 2.25-kg hashish from Zulifqar while another drug pusher Qamar Hameed was held from Chak No 105-GB with over 2-kg hashish.
Khurrianwala police conducted a raid in Chak No 266-RB and arrested Ghulam Shabir and Khuram Shahzad besides recovering 2.5-kg hashish.
The police arrested Hussain Ahmed from Chak No 103-JB and recovered 1.75-kg hashish while Amjad was arrested with 20 litres of liquor as Jhumra police recovered 16 litres of liquor from Javed, 17 litres from Amjad, and 18 litres of liquor from Irfan Haider.
139 FARMERS BOOKED ON WATER THEFT
Faisalabad police booked 139 farmers on the charge of canal water theft in the district.
A police report said on Tuesday that teams of the irrigation department conducted raids at Chak No 105-GB and 98-GB and caught farmers irrigating crops by stealing canal water.
They included Maqsood Alam, Akram, Aslam, Zafar Hussain and others.
On the report of the department, concerned police registered separate cases against the accused under section 430.