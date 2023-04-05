Share:

FAISALABAD - Two people were killed while three others sus­tained injuries over a quar­rel of children in Nisha­tabad police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesper­son said two rival groups opened firing on each oth­er in Chak No 2-JB Ram­dewali Sargodha Road in which Muhammad Aslam and Umar Daraz died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 shifted Shafiq, Munir and Bilal to a local hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the bod­ies into custody and start­ed investigation against the accused who fled away, the spokesperson added.

ENMITY CLAIMS LIFE

A man was gunned down by rivals over old enmity near here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Nadeem son of Ghulam Fa­reed, resident of Umar Gar­den, Roshanwala Samundri Road was on its way when some unidentified armed persons shot him dead on Roshan Wala Bypass and fled the scene.

On getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and handed over the body to police con­cerned.

ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’: POLICE

A robber was killed by firing of his own accom­plice during an ‘encounter’ with Balochni police on Tuesday.

According to police, two unidentified robbers were looting people near Chak 65. A police team reached the spot after receiving information. Upon seeing the police, the robbers fled towards Chak-141. The po­lice chased the outlaws and asked them to surrender but they started firing on the police party.

The police retaliated and during the encounter one robber sustained critical bullet injuries by firing of his accomplice and died on the spot. However, his accomplice managed to es­cape.

The deceased robber was identified as Muzammal who was wanted in various cases of heinous crimes registered in different po­lice stations. The police seized a Kalashnikov, pistol and a motorcycle from the spot.

Later, the police shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Na­sir Rizvi announced to give certificates to the police­men who participated in the encounter.

NINE DRUG PEDDLERS ARRESTED, CONTRABAND SEIZED

Faisalabad police on Tuesday apprehended nine drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their pos­session.

A police spokesperson said Sadr police recovered 2.25-kg hashish from Zu­lifqar while another drug pusher Qamar Hameed was held from Chak No 105-GB with over 2-kg hashish.

Khurrianwala police con­ducted a raid in Chak No 266-RB and arrested Gh­ulam Shabir and Khuram Shahzad besides recover­ing 2.5-kg hashish.

The police arrested Hus­sain Ahmed from Chak No 103-JB and recovered 1.75-kg hashish while Amjad was arrested with 20 litres of liquor as Jhumra police recovered 16 litres of li­quor from Javed, 17 litres from Amjad, and 18 litres of liquor from Irfan Haider.

139 FARMERS BOOKED ON WATER THEFT

Faisalabad police booked 139 farmers on the charge of canal water theft in the district.

A police report said on Tuesday that teams of the irrigation department conducted raids at Chak No 105-GB and 98-GB and caught farmers irrigating crops by stealing canal wa­ter.

They included Maqsood Alam, Akram, Aslam, Zafar Hussain and others.

On the report of the de­partment, concerned po­lice registered separate cases against the accused under section 430.