Investors had to face a combined loss of Rs1.64 trillion in March 2023 as uncertain atmosphere continued in Pakistan Stock Exchange with the total value of the exchange stood at Rs62.7 trillion.

As far as the dollar is concerned, it gained 22 points in February with the value of per dollar increasing from Rs261 to Rs283.

Meanwhile, the increase in the dollar rate also affected the Pakistan Stock Exchange with the total worth of exchange reduced to $21.5 billion from the previous $23.9 billion. Hence, the reduction in the value of ‘rupees’ in March also decreased exchange’s value by $2.46 billion.

In March 2023, the KSE100 index reached to 40,000 points from 40,510 and KSE30 index touched the figure of 14,582 from 15,187.

Also, the month of March proved beneficial as well as disadvantageous for the investors when the business saw positive trends for 11 days and negative trends for the same days.

The detrimental trend was most visible on March 20 when 500 points reduced in KSE100 index with investors losing almost Rs63.16 billion.

Contrarily, March 3 proved fruitful for investors as they gained Rs79.2 billion when KSE100 index saw increase of 667 points.

Investors gained profit of Rs14.5 billion on the last day of March when KSE100 recorded increase of 152 points.