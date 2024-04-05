Friday, April 05, 2024
1,190-litre adulteratedmilk disposed of

Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MUZAFFARGARH   -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in an action-packed spree against the adulteration mafia further dumped about 1,190 litres of mixed milk after checking 16 vehicles on Thursday. Di­rector General (DG) PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, confirming the activity, informed that the wasted milk was short of requisite fats besides containing waterly particles causing it to lose natural thickness. The DG made it clear that no one found guilty of mix­ing or adulteration in food would be spared. He said the milk transporting ve­hicles were being checked daily followed by imposi­tion of heavy fines to deter the nefarious undertaking once and for all in society.

