11 killed in attacks on Iran security forces

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran.

DUBAI/TEHRAN - Suspected militants killed at least 11 Iranian secu­rity force members and suffered 16 fatalities in attacks on Iran’s Revolu­tionary Guards headquar­ters in the southeastern province of Sistan-Bal­uchestan, state media said on Thursday.

The overnight clashes between the Jaish al-Adl group and security forces took place in the towns of Chabahar and Rask, state TV said. “The terrorists failed to succeed achieving their goal of seizing the Guards headquarters in Chabahar and Rask,” deputy Interior Minis­ter Majid Mirahmadi told state TV.

State TV said 10 other security officers were also injured in the fight­ing in the impoverished region, which has a pre­dominantly Sunni Mus­lim population.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Thursday unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran. In a statement, the Foreign Office said, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people and Government of Iran in fighting terrorism." "Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is deeply concerned about the growing acts of terrorism in our region. It is a regional and global threat that requires resolute response," it concluded.