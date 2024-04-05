3 brick-kilns sealed for causing pollution

SARGODHA - The environment protec­tion department sealed three brick-kilns for causing pollution here on Thursday.

According to a spokes­person, a team raided vari­ous localities of the district and sealed three brick-kilns of Amir, Abid and Muzamil. The team also got registered cases against the owners.

35 POWER PILFERERS NABBED

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught 35 power pilferers and got reg­istered 49 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.

A FESCO spokesperson said here on Thursday that FESCO teams on the direc­tion of Superintendent En­gineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.

He informed that dur­ing the last 24 hours, the authorities caught one pil­ferer from Sargodha City, booked three consumers from Shahpur area, whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and metre tampering.

18 CRIMINALS HELD

The Sargodha Police ar­rested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown, here on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Ra­faqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Ma­jeed, Raheel, Nouman, Ta­hir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police recovered 290-litre liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.

CATTLE THIEF GANG BUSTED

The Sargodha Police on Thursday arrested three members of a cattle thief gang and recovered cows and buffaloes from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that a team of Bhagtan­wala police station raided and arrested ringleader Safdar and his two accom­plices, identified as Siyam Safdar and Zubair, and re­covered six stolen cows and two buffaloes worth Rs2.4 million. The accused were wanted by police in many cases of cattle theft.

1,000-LITRE JUICEDISCARDED

The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) discarded 1,000 litres of substandard juice during its ongoing crack­down on adulteration, here on Thursday.

According to a press re­lease issued by the PFA, a food safety team, under the supervision of Deputy Di­rector Operations Shahbaz Sarwar, raided a juice-mak­ing factory at Gumman Road and found out that substan­dard juice was being pre­pared there.

The team discarded 1,000-litre juice and got reg­istered a case against owner of the factory.