3 brick-kilns sealed for causing pollution

SARGODHA - The environment protection department sealed three brick-kilns for causing pollution here on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson, a team raided various localities of the district and sealed three brick-kilns of Amir, Abid and Muzamil. The team also got registered cases against the owners.
35 POWER PILFERERS NABBED
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught 35 power pilferers and got registered 49 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.
A FESCO spokesperson said here on Thursday that FESCO teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.
He informed that during the last 24 hours, the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City, booked three consumers from Shahpur area, whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and metre tampering.
18 CRIMINALS HELD
The Sargodha Police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown, here on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.
The police recovered 290-litre liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.
CATTLE THIEF GANG BUSTED
The Sargodha Police on Thursday arrested three members of a cattle thief gang and recovered cows and buffaloes from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that a team of Bhagtanwala police station raided and arrested ringleader Safdar and his two accomplices, identified as Siyam Safdar and Zubair, and recovered six stolen cows and two buffaloes worth Rs2.4 million. The accused were wanted by police in many cases of cattle theft.
1,000-LITRE JUICEDISCARDED
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,000 litres of substandard juice during its ongoing crackdown on adulteration, here on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team, under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Shahbaz Sarwar, raided a juice-making factory at Gumman Road and found out that substandard juice was being prepared there.
The team discarded 1,000-litre juice and got registered a case against owner of the factory.