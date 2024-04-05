Friday, April 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

3 companies in the running for Nasa’s next Moon rover

3 companies in the running for Nasa’s next Moon rover
Agencies
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

WASHINGTON  -  Three companies are in the running to provide NASA’s next Moon rover for crewed missions planned later this decade, the space agency said Wednesday. Texas-based Intuitive Machines -- which landed a robot near the lunar south pole in February -- Lunar Outpost of Colorado and Venturi Astrolab of California have been tasked with developing designs under a contract with a combined maximum potential value of $4.6 billion. The US space agency anticipates awarding one of the three companies a “demonstration task order” -- meaning a test run for their Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), on the surface of the Moon, prior to the arrival of crew for the Artemis 5 mission that is currently set for 2030, according to NASA’s latest budget request. “We are building up the capabilities needed to establish a longer-term exploration and presence of the Moon,” Jacob Bleacher, NASA’s chief exploration scientist told reporters. “I like to imagine the views and the vistas that the LTV will enable us to see from the surface of the Moon.” Although the contracts went to relatively new companies, they have partnered with more established players in the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines said it had been given an initial $30 million to advance its prototype, called the Reusable Autonomous Crewed Exploration Rover (RACER), with teammates including AVL, Boeing, Michelin and Northrop Grumman.

Escalating Circular Debt

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1712201392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024